Jazmine Sullivan Plots In-Demand 2022 ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour

Jazmine Sullivan is finally heading back on the road in 2022 for the in-demand The Heaux Tales Tour. The 25-city North American tour stretch begins February 14th at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom and wraps at House of Blues Chicago on March 30th.

Tickets for the shows in support of Sullivan’s latest release Heaux Tales will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The Spotify presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 also at 10 a.m. local time.

For now, the announced dates feature one show in each featured city, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit and more. Fans in Philadelphia may have noticed an absence of the city from the current lineup, but the singer assured followers from her hometown: “I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.”

Heaux Tales was recorded in Sullivan’s home studio in Philly and released to critical acclaim in January as her first project in six years.

“I feel like it was the authenticity of the project that resonated so deeply,” Sullivan told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “We’ve been silenced for so long as women, and it’s good to hear other people speak it because you feel like you’re being seen. I feel like a lot of women, and especially black women, felt seen with hearing these stories from these women, from my friends, from me.”

Last week, the singer scored three Grammy nominations including Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Jazmine Sullivan 2022 Tour Dates

February 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

February 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

February 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

February 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

February 28 – Denver, CO @ Summit

March 2 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 4 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

March 8 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

March 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

March 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

March 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

March 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

March 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

March 23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

March 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago