Jazmine Sullivan Plots In-Demand 2022 ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour

Jazmine Sullivan is finally heading back on the road in 2022 for the in-demand The Heaux Tales Tour. The 25-city North American tour stretch begins February 14th at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom and wraps at House of Blues Chicago on March 30th.
Tickets for the shows in support of Sullivan’s latest release Heaux Tales will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The Spotify presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 also at 10 a.m. local time.
For now, the announced dates feature one show in each featured city, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit and more. Fans in Philadelphia may have noticed an absence of the city from the current lineup, but the singer assured followers from her hometown: “I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.”
Heaux Tales was recorded in Sullivan’s home studio in Philly and released to critical acclaim in January as her first project in six years.
“I feel like it was the authenticity of the project that resonated so deeply,” Sullivan told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “We’ve been silenced for so long as women, and it’s good to hear other people speak it because you feel like you’re being seen. I feel like a lot of women, and especially black women, felt seen with hearing these stories from these women, from my friends, from me.”
Last week, the singer scored three Grammy nominations including Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”
Jazmine Sullivan 2022 Tour Dates
February 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
February 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
February 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
February 22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
February 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
February 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
February 28 – Denver, CO @ Summit
March 2 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
March 4 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
March 8 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
March 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
March 12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
March 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
March 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
March 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
March 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
March 23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
March 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
March 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago