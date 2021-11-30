 Jazmine Sullivan Schedules 25-City 'Heaux Tales' Tour For 2022 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lauren Boebert Got a Lot of Mileage Out of Her Bigoted Ilhan Omar Elevator Story, New Video Shows
Home Music Music News

Jazmine Sullivan Plots In-Demand 2022 ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour

The 25-city stretch begins February 14th with tickets on sale December 3rd

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
Las Vegas, CA - November 12: Jazmine Sullivan performs on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jazmine Sullivan performs on the Sammy Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan is finally heading back on the road in 2022 for the in-demand The Heaux Tales Tour. The 25-city North American tour stretch begins February 14th at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom and wraps at House of Blues Chicago on March 30th.

Tickets for the shows in support of Sullivan’s latest release Heaux Tales will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The Spotify presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 also at 10 a.m. local time.

For now, the announced dates feature one show in each featured city, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit and more. Fans in Philadelphia may have noticed an absence of the city from the current lineup, but the singer assured followers from her hometown: “I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.”

Related Stories

Day N Vegas Fest Attendees Didn't Let Fear Stop the Show
Las Vegas Police 'Adjust' Day N Vegas Plans After Astroworld Tragedy: 'We Don't Want a Repeat of That in Our City'

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

Heaux Tales was recorded in Sullivan’s home studio in Philly and released to critical acclaim in January as her first project in six years.

“I feel like it was the authenticity of the project that resonated so deeply,” Sullivan told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “We’ve been silenced for so long as women, and it’s good to hear other people speak it because you feel like you’re being seen. I feel like a lot of women, and especially black women, felt seen with hearing these stories from these women, from my friends, from me.”

Last week, the singer scored three Grammy nominations including Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Jazmine Sullivan 2022 Tour Dates

February 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
February 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
February 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
February 22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
February 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
February 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
February 28 – Denver, CO @ Summit
March 2 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
March 4 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
March 8 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
March 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
March 12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
March 13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
March 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
March 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
March 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
March 23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
March 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
March 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
March 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

In This Article: Jazmine Sullivan

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.