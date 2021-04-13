Song You Need to Know: Jayda G, ‘All I Need’

Jayda G adds a fresh sheen to the classic sounds of Nineties Basement Boys productions — think Ann Nesby and Sublevel — on “All I Need,” a springy collaboration with James Ford. The single follows last year’s “Both of Us,” a piano-house juggernaut that would have surely been playing on most dance floors if clubs had been in use at the time.

The video for “All I Need” zooms back and forth between footage of an old rave in British Columbia and shots of Jayda G dancing happily in the same location. “While this type of older footage is common in the UK and Europe, the rave scene was not prominent in Canadian music culture at the time,” Jayda G said in a statement. “With the visuals placing me at this Nineties rave set in the B.C. wilderness, the watcher doesn’t know the difference between what is happening now and what was then, truly emulating the words and sentiments of the song in ‘how I feel now, how I feel then… nothing has changed.'”

“All I Need” will appear on Jayda G’s upcoming installment of the long-running DJ-Kicks mix series, out May 14th. It also features underapperciated gems like House of Jazz’s “Hold Your Head Up” and Don Blackman’s “Just Can’t Stay Away.”