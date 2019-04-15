Jay-Z to Reopen New York’s Webster Hall With ‘B-Sides’ Concert

Jay-Z will serve as the (re)opening night performer when New York’s Webster Hall returns later this month following a lengthy renovation.

The rapper, who has never performed at the East Village venue, will take the stage April 26th with a gig dubbed “The B-Sides 2”; Jay-Z’s initial “B-Sides” shows – featuring rarely performed tracks from his repertoire – took place at New York’s Terminal 5 in May 2015.

Tickets for Jay-Z’s Webster Hall show go on sale to the general public on April 19th at Ticketmaster.

Brooklyn Sports Entertainment (BSE) Global and The Bowery Presents acquired the rights and assets to Webster Hall – established in 1886, making it New York’s oldest still-operating venue – in February 2017. Six months later, the venue shut down for a years-long renovation that would modernize Webster Hall.

“When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” BSE Global CEO Brett Yormark said in a statement. “No one fits that description better than Jay-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.”

“The Bowery Presents formed in 2004 when we booked Sonic Youth at Webster Hall,” the Bowery Presents founder John Moore added. “We are thrilled to return to our roots, New York City’s oldest music venue, to begin this storied new chapter for artists and fans alike.”

Other upcoming performers at the renovated venue include Patti Smith, Built to Spill, Rosalia, MGMT, Broken Social Scene, Real Estate and more.