Jay-Z Plots Tidal Listening Party for New Prince LP ‘Originals’

Jay-Z will host a listening party for the upcoming posthumous Prince LP, Originals, during a June 6th Tidal event in Los Angeles. The streaming service will also offer its members the chance to attend celebrations elsewhere in the U.S., along with Spain, Poland, Brazil and other countries.

The 15-track Originals, which Jay-Z curated with Troy Carter on behalf of the Prince Estate, features 14 previously unreleased recordings from the late musician’s “vault.” The record includes original versions of songs Prince wrote for other artists, including hits (Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life,” the Bangles’ “Manic Monday”) and deep cuts (Vanity 6’s “Make-Up,” Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Life”); it also features the Prince version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which his estate issued as a single in 2018.

Originals is out exclusively to stream via Tidal on June 7th, with a wide release — including download, streaming and CD — following on June 21st via Warner Bros. Deluxe 1-CD/2-LP and 2-LP editions will round out the schedule on July 19th.

“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain.”

Prince previously teamed with Tidal for a run of exclusive releases, including the 2015 albums Hit n Run Phase One and Hit n Run Phase Two., and personally curated vault selections.

In June 2015, after signing the Tidal deal, Prince said in a statement, “After one meeting, it was obvious that Jay Z and the team he has assembled at TIDAL recognize and applaud the effort that real musicians put in2 their craft 2 achieve the very best they can at this pivotal time in the music industry. Secondly, TIDAL have honored Us with a non-restrictive arrangement that once again allows Us to continue making art in the fashion We’ve grown accustomed 2, and We’re Extremely grateful 4 their generous support.”