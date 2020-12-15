Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches New Publishing Imprint Roc Lit 101

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is partnering with Random House to launch a new publishing imprint, Roc Lit 101, The Associated Press reports.

The new venture will focus on “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature,” per a statement. Roc Lit 101 has already announced an initial slate of titles for summer 2021: Till the End, a new memoir from former Yankees star pitcher, CC Sabathia, and Shine Bright, a comprehensive book about black women in music from journalist Danyel Smith.

Roc Lit 101 is also prepping a new book from Meek Mill about criminal justice, memoirs from rappers Yo Gotti and Fat Joe, and even a book of fantasy fiction from Lil Uzi Vert.

The imprint will be headed up by publishing vet Chris Jackson — who worked with Jay-Z when he published his 2010 book Decoded — and Roc Nation’s Vice President Jana Fleishman.

“Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture — its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers — to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues,” Jackson said in a statement.

Fleishman added, “There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us.”