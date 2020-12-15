 Jay-Z's Roc Nation Teams With Random House for Imprint, Roc Lit 101 - Rolling Stone
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches New Publishing Imprint Roc Lit 101

Venture with Random House will include books from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, CC Sabathia, and more

Jon Blistein

FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism.The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Jay-Z

Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is partnering with Random House to launch a new publishing imprint, Roc Lit 101, The Associated Press reports.

The new venture will focus on “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature,” per a statement. Roc Lit 101 has already announced an initial slate of titles for summer 2021: Till the End, a new memoir from former Yankees star pitcher, CC Sabathia, and Shine Bright, a comprehensive book about black women in music from journalist Danyel Smith.

Roc Lit 101 is also prepping a new book from Meek Mill about criminal justice, memoirs from rappers Yo Gotti and Fat Joe, and even a book of fantasy fiction from Lil Uzi Vert.

The imprint will be headed up by publishing vet Chris Jackson — who worked with Jay-Z when he published his 2010 book Decoded — and Roc Nation’s Vice President Jana Fleishman.

“Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture — its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers — to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues,” Jackson said in a statement.

Fleishman added, “There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us.”

