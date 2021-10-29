Jay-Z Makes Rare Court Appearance to Testify in Perfume Lawsuit

Jay-Z took the witness stand in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday to testify about perfume. The 51-year-old rapper is being sued by Parlux Fragrances, which has accused the star of failing to properly promote his Gold Jay-Z cologne line.

The exchange between Jay-Z and Parlux’s lawyer on Friday quickly became testy. Parlux’s legal team immediately dug into contractual minutiae, pointing the rapper to section 11E of his contract, “the section… that calls for you to make promotional tie-ins.” “You didn’t do that, did you?” the lawyer pressed. “Did you make any personal appearances for the Gold Jay-Z launch?”

“I did a lot for the Gold Jay-Z launch” the rapper responded. “I had a year to complete these, correct?” he added. The lawyer pushed on, refusing to answer Jay-Z’s question, and the rapper stopped him. “I don’t know if you answered my question,” Jay-Z said. “I had a year to complete these right?”

“Actually,” Parlux’s lawyer responded, “you need to answer my questions.”

The conversation then pivoted to whether Jay-Z had even read the clause of the contract that concerned his personal obligations before he signed it. Parlux’s lawyer still seemed annoyed at the fact that his first attempt to depose Jay-Z had been unsuccessful. “You didn’t come to give your testimony that day,” the lawyer chided him. “We all went to your office and you decided you didn’t want to be videoed and refused to testify.”

Jay-Z’s legal team objected to this line of questioning. But as the rapper continued to duck the fragrance company’s questions or respond with “I’m not a lawyer,” Parlux played several snippets of Jay-Z’s previous deposition in which the rapper admitted that he was not aware of the personal obligations that were included in the contract he signed.

“It’s fair to say when you signed this contract you didn’t know anything about the celebrity fragrance market?” Parlux’s lawyer added later.

“I mean, I’m a celebrity,” Jay-Z retorted.

Parlux filed a breach of contract suit against Jay-Z in 2016, claiming he had earned $2 million in royalties but the company had lost $18 million in the collaboration. In a sworn statement the following year, Parlux alleged that the rapper was supposed to do a series of events to push Gold — via Good Morning America, Women’s Wear Daily, and an in-store appearance at Macy’s — but that he “never once personally appeared.”

“In the fragrance industry, it is virtually impossible to sustain the success of a celebrity fragrance brand,” the lawsuit claimed, unless the brand is bolstered by “promotional support from the celebrity in the form of public appearances” in addition to “regularly updating and refreshing the brand with ‘flanker’ launches and new line extensions.”

Adding insult to alleged injury, the fragrance company said the rapper rejected a design for a Gold Jay-Z bottle with an 18-karat gold exterior that was worth over $20,000, but that he pocketed the prototype.

Jay-Z promptly countersued. He accused Parlux of failing to hold up its end of the deal, furnishing him with inadequate accounting reports and promotional resources, among other things. Notably, he said the company still owed him $2.7 million in royalties.

The rapper appeared for a video deposition earlier in the case. Judge Andrew Borrok said Jay-Z should appear “the old-fashioned way,” according to The New York Post.

