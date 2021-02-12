Listen to Jay-Z’s Collaboration With the Late Nipsey Hussle: ‘What It Feels Like’

Jay-Z, fresh from his nomination to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, shares his powerful collaboration with the late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The track, “What It Feels Like,” is part of the soundtrack to Judas and the Black Messiah, which tells the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton’s assassination by the FBI. Nipsey kicks off the track with a verse about survival in the rap game, a sad foreshadowing given that he was killed in 2019. Jay-Z comes in next with a verse that calls out Trump supporters’ recent assault on the U.S. Capitol and the way white insurrectionists were treated: “You let them crackers storm your Capitol, put they feet up on your desk/And yet you talkin’ tough to me, I lost all my little respect.”

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album is out now via the Six Course Music Group and RCA. It was executive-produced by Hit-Boy and also features G Herbo, Lil Durk, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., H.E.R., Nas, SiR, A$AP Rocky, Dom Kennedy, and White Dave.

The film is out Friday via HBO Max and stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen