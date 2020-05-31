Jay-Z to Minnesota Governor: ‘Justice Needs to Be Served Here’

Amid protests in the Twin Cities and nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, Minnesota governor Tim Walz revealed Sunday that he received a phone call from Jay-Z, who told the governor, “Justice needs to be served here.”

“I received a call last night – to understand how big this was – from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served,” Walz said (via CBS Minnesota).

“It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here.”

Walz added that CNN commentator and activist Van Jones connected the governor and the rapper, Fox 9 reported.

“[Jay-Z] said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking,” Walz said. “He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on.”

On Saturday, Beyonce posted a video on Instagram demanding that justice be served in the killing of Floyd. While four police officers were fired following Floyd’s death, only one has actually been charged; Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Walz admitted in his Sunday press conference that he considers Floyd’s death a “murder,” and that he would like to see charges filed against the other three officers.