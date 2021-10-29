 Hear 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack Featuring Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Álvaro Díaz Explains the Playful Vision Behind 'Felicilandia'
Home Music Music News

Jay-Z Drops ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss

Kid Cudi, Koffee, Seal, and more artists appear on soundtrack for Jay-Z-produced Western film

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jay-Z Drops 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Jay-Z has dropped the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Kid Cudi, Koffee and more artists team up for the set.

Jay-Z appears on some of the tracks, including “King Kong Riddim” alongside Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and BackRoad Gee. He also teamed up with Kid Cudi for “Guns Go Bang,” which was used in a trailer for the film. The title track features Koffee, and Hill and Fatoumata Diawara collaborate on “Black Woman,” which Hill co-produced with Jeymes Samuel. It also features Seal, CeeLo Green, and more artists.

The Jeymes Samuel-directed and cowritten Western, which is in theaters now and heads to Netflix beginning November 3rd, was co-produced by Jay-Z alongside James Lassiter. The film follows two rival groups facing off after a leader of one crew is released from prison and stars Idris Elba as Rufus Buck and Jonathan Majors as Buck’s rival Nat Love. It also stars Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield.

In This Article: Jadakiss, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Koffee, Lauryn Hill

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.