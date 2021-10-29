Jay-Z Drops ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss

Jay-Z has dropped the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Kid Cudi, Koffee and more artists team up for the set.

Jay-Z appears on some of the tracks, including “King Kong Riddim” alongside Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and BackRoad Gee. He also teamed up with Kid Cudi for “Guns Go Bang,” which was used in a trailer for the film. The title track features Koffee, and Hill and Fatoumata Diawara collaborate on “Black Woman,” which Hill co-produced with Jeymes Samuel. It also features Seal, CeeLo Green, and more artists.

The Jeymes Samuel-directed and cowritten Western, which is in theaters now and heads to Netflix beginning November 3rd, was co-produced by Jay-Z alongside James Lassiter. The film follows two rival groups facing off after a leader of one crew is released from prison and stars Idris Elba as Rufus Buck and Jonathan Majors as Buck’s rival Nat Love. It also stars Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield.