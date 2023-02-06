Jay-Z Hits Grammys Stage for First Time in Nine Years to Perform ‘God Did’

Jay-Z took to the Grammy stage for the first time since 2014 tonight, closing out DJ Khaled’s “God Did” performance with his lengthy, much-talked-about verse on the Grammy-nominated track. Jay-Z joined Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy for his first performance of “God Did.”

The outdoor performance was bathed in purple-blue lights for the all-star gathering who performed the song in full. The lineup made a Last Supper formation behind an elaborately set up table as Jay-Z began his verse. The icon sat in the middle to deliver his part as the rest of the performers drank from their goblets.

"God Did" was up for three awards tonight, including Song of The Year. Khaled was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Beautiful"), while God Did was nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album.

Jay-Z’s last time on the Grammys stage was 2014, when he opened the show with a rousing performance of “Drunk In Love” with his wife Beyoncé. “God Did” is another collaboration, but his four-minute verse on the eponymous song of Khaled’s latest album is the length of a solo track — he stole the show on Sunday with the extended verse touching on his rap career and The War on Drugs.

The “God Did” performance was one of three rap performances tonight, with Quavo performing his “Without You” tribute to Takeoff during the “In Memoriam” segment, and dozens of rappers taking part in a massive celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary that was introduced by LL Cool J.