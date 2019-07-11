Jay Som Gets Into the Groove on New Song ‘Tenderness’

Jay Som travels back in time to the golden age of adult contemporary in her new video for “Tenderness.” It is the second single off her upcoming sophomore album, Anak Ko, due August 23rd.

In the follow-up to last month’s release, “Superbike” — a sparkling homage to Nineties jangle-pop — Jay Som’s band of indie rockers turns the dial left by a decade or two, channeling the lo-fi romanticism of Lite FM radio. Yet for a purveyor of soft rock nostalgia, the 25-year-old has a knack for writing love songs that are undeniably of this moment. “Before you haunt me on the screen/Will my affection pull the strings?” she sings to a faraway lover: “I’m feeling like we’ve just begun/Nothing’s ever good enough/Tenderness is all I’ve got.”

“Indie-rock is changing,” she told Rolling Stone in a 2018 interview. “And for the better. Women, queer people, people of color are at the forefront, changing the structure of it all.”

Jay Som is scheduled to perform July 20th at the 14th annual Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Joined by supporting acts Boy Scouts, Affectionately and Gia Margaret, Jay Som will kick off her North American Anak Ko tour September 11th in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jay Som North American Tour Dates

July 20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

September 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

September 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) w/ Boy Scouts and Affectionately

October 15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

October 31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

November 1 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts

November 2 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt w/ Gia Margaret and Boy Scouts