Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar for ‘Wow Freestyle’ Video

The collaboration between Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar on “Wow Freestyle,” from Jay Rock’s Redemption, which came out earlier this year, felt natural from the moment it dropped. It’s a relaxed song, the TDE mainstays trading bars over their longtime producer Sounwave’s pan flute-inflected beat, and the video they dropped on Thursday matches the vibe. It’s an L.A. cruising song with the visuals to match, right up until a guy runs across a baseball field with his feet on fire.

It’s the eighth video to get a release from Redemption (an album with 13 tracks) and, while most of them are straightforward affairs, director Jack Begert adds some visually dynamic touches to the mix here, most notably a sequence in which he alternates slowing down the motions of Jay Rock and Lamar while they’re dancing next to each other. And there’s a guy with his shoes on fire, running across a baseball field.