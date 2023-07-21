Jay Rock, Anderson .Paak, Latto Team Up for Energetic Single ‘Too Fast (Pull Over)’

Jay Rock has dropped a fast-paced new single, “Too Fast (Pull Over),” which features Anderson .Paak and Latto. The trio released the Mustard-produced song along with a music video that sees the rappers enjoying a raucous pool party.

On the track, Rock raps, “Send a stepper up the stairway to heaven, I’m a vet/ Put up a pole dancer in a Mercedes.” In the video, he mirrors the lyrics by showing up to the party in a red Mercedes SUV equipped with a stripper pole (and a stripper) on the roof.

"Too Fast (Pull Over)" follows on the heels of Rock's recent single "Eastside," his first new release since the rapper's 2018 LP Redemption. That album, Rock's follow-up to 2015's 90059, featured 13 songs with guests like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future, J. Cole, and Jeremih.

Rock has been a frequent collaborator of .Paak’s in recent years. In 2020, .Paak enlisted Rock for his protest song “Lockdown,” a track about police brutality and racial injustice. The pair also teamed up at Coachella in 2019 for a performance of “King’s Dead,” the Black Panther track which originally featured Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake, and Mike Will Made-It.

Latto, meanwhile, has been popping up all over the place this summer. She appeared on BTS member Jung Kook’s solo single “Seven,” partied with Cardi B on a remix of her own track “Put It on Da Floor Again,” and performed at Coachella.