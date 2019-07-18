Jay and Silent Bob Fight Reboot in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Trailer

Jay and Silent Bob once again tackle Hollywood in the trailer for Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The film will be in theaters on October 15th and 17th only.

The preview begins with Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) being apprehended at a chicken restaurant called Cock Smoker for stealing marijuana leaves. The rest of the trailer shows that Reboot will follow much of the same Hollywood-centric plot as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, except instead of learning that a movie adaptation of their comic book counterparts Bluntman and Chronic is being made for the first time, they learn from Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) that a reboot is in the works. They have three days to stop it from being made, and along the way, Jay learns that he is a father from his former paramour Justice (Shannon Elizabeth). As they set out for Hollywood with Jay’s teenage daughter in tow, they reunite with familiar faces from the View Askewniverse along with new ones.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Craig Robinson, Joe Manganiello, Val Kilmer, Melissa Benoist and more are also seen in the trailer. Jay and Silent Bob have appeared in almost every Smith film, ever since 1994’s Clerks. As a tribute to the cult fandom surrounding not only the characters but Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back specifically, the film will have a super limited release. On October 15th, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will screen in 600 US theaters with a special video message from Mewes and Smith featured before the screenings. On October 17th, it will be part of a double-feature with Strike Back. On October 20th, Smith and Mewes will launch the “The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow” where they will tour the film in select markets.