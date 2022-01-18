 Jawbreaker Plan 'Dear You' Tour - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Slipknot Are Bringing Back Knotfest Roadshow for 38-Date Trek
Home Music Music News

Jawbreaker Finally Plot ‘Dear You’ 25th-Anniversary Tour Two Years Late

“The last two years don’t count,” band says

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Dunne*

Jawbreaker, the brooding post-hardcore trio that redefined emo for a generation, will hit the road this spring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their beloved fourth and final album, Dear You. Commenting on the fact that the record came out in 1995 and not ’97, the band joked in a statement, “The last two years don’t count.”

The short, 10-date tour focuses on the coasts with stops in Denver and Chicago. The group will play two-night stands in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. Opening acts include Built to Spill, Descendents, Jawbox, Face to Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, and the Linda Lindas; details on which bands will support which dates are available on the individual concert listings. Tickets for all dates will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Related Stories

Slipknot Are Bringing Back Knotfest Roadshow for 38-Date Trek
Zac Brown Band Will Play Ballparks on 2022 U.S. Tour

Related Stories

black sabbath vol 4
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'
The United States of Weed

The LP ranked Number Four on Rolling Stone’s list of the 40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time. “From the moody darkness of ‘Jet Black’ to the upbeat pop-punk of ‘Bad Scene, Everyone’s Fault,'” RS wrote, “Dear You sounds as poetic today as it did 20 years ago.”

Upon its release, the album was mired in controversy among Jawbreaker’s diehard fans since it was their major-label debut. “We took a lot of flak and it became very political, but it was never a political thing to us,” drummer Adam Pfahler told Rice and Bread Magazine in 2014. “But I also remember honestly not giving a shit. … We didn’t have people breathing down our necks and making us change anything, or suggesting what the sound was going to be like, and when we were done we thought we had made a great record and we looked at each other like, ‘Well, either they’re going to get it or they’re not going to get it.'”

Jawbreaker Tour Dates

March 18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
March 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
March 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
March 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
April 7 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
April 13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
April 14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
April 27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

In This Article: direct, Jawbreaker, live music, tour announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.