See Jason Momoa’s Ridiculous Ozzy Osbourne Impression

Jason Momoa has won multiple awards over the past decade, thanks to his roles in Game of Thrones and Frontier, among other credits. But perhaps no role was more daunting than that of the Godfather of Heavy Metal, Ozzy Osbourne, whom the Aquaman star portrayed in Osbourne’s recent teaser for “Scary Little Green Men.”

A new behind-the-scenes clip shows how Momoa got into character for the song, which appears on Osbourne’s recently released Ordinary Man album.

“They’re ve’y rawk’n’rowl, eh?” the American actor says in an over-the-top Cockney accent as he shows off his newly painted black fingernails. Then he says something like “for Ozzy Osbourne” and then, perhaps taking his impression a little too far, something totally unintelligible. But you can tell from his smile that he has nothing but affection for the former Black Sabbath singer.

The rest of the four-minute clip shows the props, jewelry, and “a bunch of stuff from the skull store.” At one point, Momoa pontificates, “I basically look like big Dave Navarro or like Big Captain Jack Sparrow.” Later, when he’s in his full gear, he goes, “I know what I’m gonna be for Halloween.”

Osbourne launched Ordinary Man last week with a worldwide tattoo event and a signing at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles. Although the LP just came out, Osbourne — who has had to cancel a number of tour dates over the last year in order to tend to some health issues — has already begun work on a follow-up record. “What I learned from Ordinary Man, it got the juices flowing again,” he recently said in a Reddit AMA. “People say they write the best songs when they’re unhappy, and I was unhappy last year.”