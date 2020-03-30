 Jason Isbell on 'A Star Is Born,' making new album 'Reunions' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Hear Jason Isbell’s Songwriting Secrets

Isbell talks about ‘A Star Is Born,’ his new album, and much more

Brian Hiatt

Jason Isbell performs at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert at Marathon Music Works, in Nashville, TNTo , With Love Benefit Concert, Nashville, USA - 09 Mar 2020

Jason Isbell, one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, sits down with host Brian Hiatt in a new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now to discuss his excellent upcoming album, Reunions (with his band the 400 Unit), his whole career, the challenges of sobriety, fatherhood, why he almost didn’t write “Maybe It’s Time” for A Star Is Born, how he enlisted David Crosby as a back-up singer, and much more.

The former Drive-By Truckers member also digs deep into his novelistic songwriting process, explaining why he’s suspicious of cool-sounding lyrics when he writes them. “You go, ‘oh that’s really great,'” he says. “‘Wait a minute, that could be very, very stupid.’ Great lines in a song are usually right on the edge of being meaningless.”

To hear the entire episode right now, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

