Jason Isbell, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Cover Each Other for New Charity Single

Isbell tackles “45,” while Bleachers reimagine “Dreamsicle” for project benefiting the Ally Coalition

Jon Blistein

Jason Isbell and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers cover each other on a new split seven-inch single for charity out Wednesday, July 7th via RCA Records.

The single will feature Isbell covering Bleachers’ “45,” which will appear on the latter band’s upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. And Bleachers will cover Isbell’s “Dreamsicle,” a track off his 2020 album, Reunion. While the two songs will only be available on the vinyl release, a short trailer offers snippets of both covers.

Isbell and Antonoff shared some kind words about each other in a statement, with Isbell saying, “Love this Bleachers song; I love what Jack did with ‘Dreamsicle.’ This was a hell of a lot of fun!” And Antonoff quipping, “Jason Isbell is the shit!”

The “45” b/w “Dreamsicle” single is available to purchase now and will be limited to just 1,000 copies. All proceeds from the single will benefit the Ally Coalition, which Antonoff founded with his sister, Rachel Antonoff, to help provide support to LGBTQ youth.

