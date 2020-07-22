Jason Derulo Wants to ‘Take You Dancing’ With Future TikTok Smash

Jason Derulo has dropped another song that will surely spawn a new dance challenge destined to fill your TikTok “For You” page. “Take You Dancing” follows up his recent hit “Savage Love.”

The uptempo track is a sexy invite from Derulo to maneuver to the bedroom. “Let me take you dancin’/Two-step to the bedroom/We don’t need no dance flow/Let me see your best move,” he sings on the chorus. Accompanying the song is an official TikTok dance video featuring moves worth trying to memorize and imitate on your own TikTok account.

Although Derulo is a veteran pop star at this point, the 30-year-old has reinvented himself through the viral video streaming platform. He was rumored to make $75,000 per TikTok video and recently stated that he actually makes “far more than that.” Earlier this year, Derulo’s single “Savage Love” peaked at Number 11 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. The track was built off a viral TikTok instrumental by Jawsh 685 titled “Laxed (Siren Beat).” Derulo had originally released the song without clearing the sample with the producer. The issue was resolved a month later.