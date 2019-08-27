Hear Jason Derulo Celebrate Summer on Single ‘Too Hot’

Jason Derulo has followed up his recent single “Mamacita” with another brand new track. This one, “Too Hot,” celebrates the sexy heat of summer, taking its cues from island-style dancehall beats. The rhythmic number, driven by acoustic guitar riffs and a funky beat, sees Derulo celebrating the real benefit of the summer season. “It’s summertime and you know,” he croons, “it’s too hot for clothes.”

T O O H O T 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rmaO1xpMvK — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) August 17, 2019

Earlier this summer Derulo dropped “Mamacita,” an upbeat single that features Puerto Rican rapper-singer Farruko, and self-directed a sultry music video for the track. “Too Hot” is only his second solo release this year, presumably leading up to the singer’s next album. His last album, Everything Is 4, was released in 2015 and Derulo has since dropped several tracks, including “Swalla” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign in 2017. The singer will reportedly include these tracks on his upcoming fifth album, which has yet to get a release date.

After dropping “Swalla,” Derulo told Rolling Stone, “There’s so much shit that I want to release right now. I’ve got so much shit. I feel like this album is my greatest work thus far. It shows a totally different side people don’t know yet – a very vulnerable side. Very vulnerable but also very vocal-centric music as well, which people haven’t gotten a huge taste of yet.”

The singer will also appear in the upcoming movie version of Cats alongside Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden.