Jason Derulo Pens First Book ‘Sing Your Name Out Loud’

Jason Derulo announced on Monday that he’s been working on a new book based on his career and “wins and losses that strengthened his signature style of creative pursuit.” Published by HarperCollins, Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream is set to release on June 27th, 2023.

When detailing the inspiration behind the book, Derulo took to social media to talk about his influences growing up. “When I was a kid, I used to watch my mom around the house. I don’t think she ever stopped working – cooking, cleaning, folding, tidying, organizing. That woman never took a break. Her work ethic wiggled its way into my DNA, too,” he wrote. “Before I was ten years old, I was putting in serious hours singing and songwriting, and the only fuel I had was my belief that I would make it.”

He continued, “I started on TikTok way wayyyyy before it was cool – it was just me and a bunch of high school kids posting weird videos! During that time I had this amazing front row seat to the creativity and hustle of an entire generation of young artists, content creators, video makers, comedians, influencers, and entrepreneurs. However, I know this to be a fact: creative people need a plan. It is impossible to dedicate to a dream without a practice to make it a reality.”

In its press release, the upcoming book has been billed as a type of instructive guide for those in creative fields, and promises to share the singer-songwriter’s “15 tried-and-true rules” for “increased productivity, self-mastery, and success in any pursuit.”

Derulo—who was already a chart-topping singer before joining TikTok—hinted at his book during an interview in Rolling Stone‘s 2021 Future of Music issue, and confirmed that he was publishing a title about social media strategy.

After a meeting with TikTok’s music partnerships head Isabel Quinteros Annous (who appeared on Rolling Stone‘s Future 25 list in 2020), he decided to dedicate more time to the social media platform. “After that meeting, I just went full force, learning through the things that I posted to see what worked for myself and what wasn’t working,” Derulo told Rolling Stone. “Even to this day, when I post, everything is a learning experience.”