Watch Jason Derulo Dance in Nightclub for Sultry ‘Mamacita’ Video

Jason Derulo showcases his dance skills as well as his bilingual singing in his new video for “Mamacita,” which features Puerto Rican rapper-singer Farruko.

The clip mysteriously opens on Derulo carrying a woman on his shoulders, who suddenly disappears into thin air. Another woman beckons him into a space that turns out to be a hopping club, with elaborately dressed dancers. As a bumping Latin beat soundtracks the scene, he takes a shot before launching into the song and all eyes turn to him.

In the self-directed clip, Derulo draws out the opening “Mamacita,” refrain before gliding on to the dance floor joined by others who groove along. A montage of him dancing with different women in different settings is interspersed with choreographed group dance scenes from the club.

Derulo then ventures into an adjacent room where he finds Farruko gambling and he halfheartedly makes a move on the woman next to Farruko, which doesn’t go so well. It seems he’s better suited for the dance floor, where he returns for another round of rousing moves.

In February, he teamed with Florida Georgia Line for their single “Women,” which he co-wrote. Pairing his music chops with his acting ones, Derulo recently highlighted his feline-embodying skills in the new trailer for Cats.