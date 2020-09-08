Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685 Dance Through L.A., New Zealand in Latest ‘Savage Love’ Video

Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 have dropped a new visual for “Savage Love.” The official video for “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” follows the release of a studio music video version as well as a TikTok edition.

The new clip features Derulo, Jawsh 685 and their crews incorporating some of the dance moves inspired by the song on TikTok. Derulo’s scenes were shot in Los Angeles, where he’s seen mostly alone on a rooftop beside a helipad, dancing down a dusty trail and beach side on top of a luxury car. Later, he’s flanked by dancers. Jawsh 685’s interwoven scenes were filmed in Manurewa, New Zealand, where the teenage producer lives. Jawsh 685 is seen hanging with a large group of friends, biking, working on cars, hitting a diner and generally starting dance parties wherever they go.

Earlier this year, Derulo’s single “Savage Love” peaked at Number 11 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. The track was built off a viral TikTok instrumental by Jawsh 685 titled “Laxed (Siren Beat).” Derulo had originally released the song without clearing the sample with the producer. The issue was resolved a month later.

Their new video follows the release of Derulo’s video for “Take You Dancing,” which the singer dropped in July.