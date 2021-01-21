Jason Derulo, Adam Levine Release New Single ‘Lifestyle’

Jason Derulo has teamed up with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 for a new song, “Lifestyle.”

The track features Derulo and Levine trying to woo a woman with high-class tastes: “You ’bout that lifestyle/Everybody knows/Diamonds ain’t got nothin’ on you/We ’bout that lifestyle/Dollar, dollar bills/Baby, would you stay if I’m broke?” The video shows Derulo and a cadre of backup dancers in some insanely lavish surroundings.

Last year, Derulo’s single “Savage Love” peaked at Number 11 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. The track was built off a viral TikTok instrumental by Jawsh 685 titled “Laxed (Siren Beat).” Derulo had originally released the song without clearing the sample with the producer. The issue was resolved a month later, and both Derulo and Jawsh 685 appeared in a music video together for the song. Derulo also released a video for “Take You Dancing” in July.

Last summer, Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 released the video for “Nobody’s Love,” which advocated for decriminalizing marijuana. The band is set to embark on their rescheduled North American tour in summer 2021, beginning on July 15th at Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California. The 41-date trek culminates on October 2nd at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.