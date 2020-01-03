Jarvis Cocker’s ‘This Book Is a Song’ Gets 2020 Release Date

Jarvis Cocker’s long-anticipated new book, This Book Is a Song, will be released October 1, 2020. Penguin imprint Jonathan Cape scored the rights back in 2017 and Amazon has now confirmed the release for later this year.

Cocker, who previously published lyric collection Mother Brother Lover in 2011, sold the book during a bidding war with several publishers and has been working on it since.

“In this unique and important book, Jarvis will be exploring the subject of creativity and how to quietly make amazing things happen in a world of noise,” Jonathan Cape Publishing Director Michal Shavit said in 2017. “Whether it is from the stage, over the airwaves and now in print, he never fails to be interesting and brilliantly real. We’re thrilled to be part of this project and can’t wait for him to show us the path to everyday inspiration.”

Last month, Cocker dropped new version of his 2006 song “Running the World,” which he released around the U.K. general election. “So here’s the story: about a month ago the Kaiser Quartett sent me a recording of their arrangement of ‘Running the World’ and asked if I’d consider singing on it,” Cocker said in a statement. “So I did. The song will feature on one of their upcoming record releases but — given the current campaign — we thought you might like to get a sneak preview right now.”