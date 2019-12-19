Jarvis Cocker Shares New Version of ‘Running the World’ to Aid Christmas Single Campaign

With Jarvis Cocker’s “Running the World” in the midst of a grassroots campaign to capture the vaunted Christmas Number One single spot in the Brexit-bound U.K., the Pulp singer has shared a new version of the 2006 song.
Even before Boris Johnson was reaffirmed as the British prime minister, Cocker’s Jarvis hidden track — with its now-rallying cry chorus, “Cunts are still running the world” — was gaining support to be this year’s renegade Christmas Number One single; in 2009, a grassroots campaign successfully rocketed Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 single “Killing in the Name” to the Xmas top spot usually reserved for of-the-moment pop songs.
Cocker said in a statement: “So here’s the story: about a month ago the Kaiser Quartett sent me a recording of their arrangement of ‘Running the World’ and asked if I’d consider singing on it. So I did. The song will feature on one of their upcoming record releases but — given the current campaign — we thought you might like to get a sneak preview right now.”
The new rendition follows the efforts of a 24,000-member Facebook group that ignited the “Running the World” campaign. “I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone involved in this campaign to get ‘Cunts Are Still Running the World’ to #1 for Xmas,” Cocker wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “What a lark! I’m so proud that people have chosen the song as a means of protest against the social, political and environmental situation we find ourselves in.”
What a strange couple of days! I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone involved in this campaign to get “Cunts Are Still Running The World” to #1 for Xmas. What a lark! I’m so proud that people have chosen the song as a means of protest against the social, political & environmental situation we find ourselves in. We’ve been playing this song at the recent JARV IS… shows & I often sing “but not for long” at the very end. I truly believe that, as long as we don’t give up, that is true. These are cold, hard times but initiatives like this campaign make me feel all warm & hopeful inside. Christmasy even. All proceeds go to Shelter too – so it’s also doing some practical good. All being well we should have a musical Christmas pressie to share with you later today or tomorrow. It’s another way of saying thanks. Keep the faith x #jarvis4xmas #shelter #butnotforlong #letsdothis
However, “Running the World” faces an uphill battle less than a week from Christmas: According to Official Charts, as of Wednesday, “Running the World” sat at Number 87, roughly 5,000 units out of the Top 40. Regardless of where it finishes, Cocker has pledged that proceeds from the renewed interest in “Running the World” will benefit the homelessness organization Shelter.