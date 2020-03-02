Jarvis Cocker’s Jarv Is… Announces Debut Album ‘Beyond the Pale’

Jarvis Cocker will be releasing Beyond the Pale — his first original album since Further Complications in 2009, and his debut with his band Jarv Is… — on May 1st via Rough Trade. The band shared a teaser for the LP on Monday with the new single “House Music All Night Long,” an eerie track celebrating club culture and dancing through the night.

“Everybody in the place to be,” Cocker intones. “This house-bound sound is gonna set you free.”

Jarv Is… consists of Cocker, harpist-keyboardist Serafina Steer, violinist-guitarist Emma Smith, bassist Andrew McKinney, electronic instrumentalist Jason Buckle and percussionist Adam Betts. The band released their first Beyond the Pale single, “Must I Evolve?”, back in May 2019. They’ve announced a string of U.K. tour dates this spring, plus two back-to-back Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere on May 14th.

Cocker will be releasing his new book, This Book Is a Song, on October 1st. The book will explore themes of creativity and what it takes to be an innovative musician.

Jarv Is…, Beyond the Pale Tracklist

SIDE 1

1: Save the Whale

2: Must I Evolve?

3: Am I Missing Something?

SIDE 2

1: House Music All Night Long

2: Sometimes I Am Pharaoh

3: Swanky Modes

4: Children of the Echo