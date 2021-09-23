Hear Jarvis Cocker Sing ‘Aline’ for ‘The French Dispatch’ Soundtrack

Wes Anderson has directed a music video for Jarvis Cocker’s take on “Aline,” off the musician’s new album inspired by upcoming film The French Dispatch. The song is a fresh version of Christophe’s 1966 French tune.

The music video features animation from illustrator Javi Aznarez and depicts Cocker’s character, known as Tip Top, traveling through a fictional French city.

Cocker’s new album, Chansons d’Ennui Tip Top, serves as a companion piece to The French Dispatch. The album, out October 22nd via ABKCO, is a tribute to French pop music featuring songs made popular by artists like Françoise Hardy, Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot, and Jacques Dutronc. The film will also have an original score by Alexandre Desplat, released separately.

The French Dispatch, which has been delayed twice due to the pandemic, was written and directed by Anderson, following his 2018 film Isle of Dogs. The movie “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city,” according to the official synopsis.

The film stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. It will be released in select theaters on October 22nd, and in theaters everywhere on November 5th.

Last year, Cocker released Beyond the Pale, his first album in a decade.