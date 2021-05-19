Japanese Breakfast Shares ‘Savage Good Boy’ Music Video With ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michelle Zauner has released her latest Japanese Breakfast single, “Savage Good Boy,” along with a self-directed music video featuring The Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli.

“‘Savage Good Boy’ came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers,” Zauner said. “I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness.”

She continued: “I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design. Aiming for that balance, my cinematographer, Adam Kolodny, and I were really inspired by Chan Wook Park’s The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, and Sally Potter’s Orlando.”

“Savage Good Boy” is the newest single from Japanese Breakfast’s upcoming album Jubilee, following “Be Sweet” and “Posing in Bondage.” The LP arrives June 4th via Dead Oceans. Zauner and her band have also added additional dates for their summer and fall 2021 tour, which will now kick off July 28th in Asbury Park, New Jersey. A full list of shows can be found here.