Japanese Breakfast Wrote the Soundtrack for ‘Sable’ Video Game

Indie open-world adventure will be released on Xbox and PC in September

japanese breakfast interview

Michelle Zauner in Brooklyn, January 2021.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Indie game developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury have announced that their latest open-world adventure game, Sable, will feature an original soundtrack created by Michelle Zauner, a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast.

The game, which arrives September 23rd on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, features the original song “Glider,” which Zauner performed live on Summer Games Fest last week.

This isn’t Zauner’s first video game contribution of the year: For the trailer to the new Sims 4 expansion pack Cottage Living, the indie musician recorded a new version of her song “Be Sweet” in Simlish, the fictional language featured in the Sims games. The original version of “Be Sweet” appeared on her new album Jubilee, released earlier this month.

In addition to her music projects, Zauner also published her debut memoir Crying in H Mart earlier in 2021. The book is currently a New York Times Best Seller and is already slated for a film adaptation by MGM’s Orion Pictures, with Zauner to record a soundtrack for the movie as well.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in the film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim, and Orion Pictures,” Zauner said in a statement.

