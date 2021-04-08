 Japanese Breakfast Drops 'Posing in Bondage' Video, Plots Tour - Rolling Stone
Japanese Breakfast Drops Spooky ‘Posing in Bondage’ Video, Announces Tour Dates

Track is off upcoming LP Jubilee

Angie Martoccio

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner has traded in her FBI badge for a hoverboard in the new video for “Posing in Bondage.”

The self-directed video opens with Zauner arriving at a grocery store late at night, empty except for a lone employee slurping ramen. Covered in blood and black lace leggings, Zauner chugs a gallon of juice (titled the name of her upcoming record, Jubilee) before the employee pushes her around in a cart, feeding her noodles.

“‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so,” Zauner said in a statement. “No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 a.m. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

“Posing in Bondage” follows the lead single “Be Sweet,” which the band recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jubilee will be released on June 4th, while Zauner’s memoir Crying in H Mart arrives later this month.

The band also announced a 2021 tour that kicks off in August in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — which will head to the West Coast and wrap up in St. Louis, Missouri on October 10th. Tickets go on sale April 16th.

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates

8/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
9/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
9/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
9/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
9/24 -Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
9/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
9/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
9/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
10/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/4 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
10/9 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada
10/10 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

