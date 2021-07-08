Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform ‘Paprika’ on ‘Kimmel’

Japanese Breakfast, a.k.a. Michelle Zauner, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase her recent single, “Paprika.”

The ethereal track, off Zauner’s new album Jubilee, was mirrored by the performance’s aesthetic, with hazy, sparkling lights. The singer was joined by a group of musicians, including a horns section.

Japanese Breakfast released Jubilee, her third album, in June. The album follows 2017’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet and arrived soon after the release of Zauner’s memoir Crying at the H Mart, Zauner’s literary debut about her late mother and the Korean food they bonded over.

“I knew that I wanted my third album to be the most drama and the strongest foot forward — every muscle flexing and using all the tools that you have in the toolbox,” Zauner told Rolling Stone. “Because by the third record, you should really know who you are and what you want to be doing as an artist. And I really wanted to go all out for it.”

MGM’s Orion Pictures recently acquired the rights to the film adaptation of Crying in H Mart. The film will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim, with Japanese Breakfast providing the film’s soundtrack.