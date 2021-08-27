Japanese Breakfast Unveils Video Game Single ‘Glider’

Japanese Breakfast have dropped the ethereal song “Glider,” from the soundtrack to the video game Sable.

The track clocks in at two-and-a-half minutes, as Michelle Zauner’s voice looms in and out over layers of synths and piano.

“I was so lucky Daniel Fineberg and Gregorios Kythreotis from Shedworks invited me onto this game so early on,” Zauner said in a statement. “I was immediately captivated by the world they’d built, a desert planet filled with mysterious natural and architectural wonders, and the story they’d imagined, one of a young girl coming of age through exploration. It was important to me that each biome in this world felt unique.”

“I used woodwinds and vocal layering to make monumental ruins feel ancient and unknown, industrial samples and soft synths to make atomic ships feel cold and metallic, classical guitar and bright piano to make encampments feel cozy and familiar. I wanted the main themes to recall iconic works of Joe Hisaishi and Alan Menken, to fill the listener with the childlike wonder of someone on the precipice of a grand discovery.”

The full soundtrack for Sable arrives September 24th. Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour in support of their recent album Jubilee, which arrives on the heels of Zauner’s memoir Crying in H Mart.