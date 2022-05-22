Watch Japanese Breakfast Bring ‘Jubilee’ Songs to ‘SNL’ Season Finale

Japanese Breakfast delivered two songs off their acclaimed 2021 LP Jubilee as musical guest on the season finale episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

The band performed the first two songs off the LP, starting first with the hit opening track “Be Sweet” before returning later in the bittersweet episode — which saw farewells from longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson — to play “Paprika.”

The SNL performance capped a big year for Michelle Zauner and her third studio LP, released nearly a year ago in June 2021: Jubilee ranked at Number 10 on Rolling Stone’s list of 50 Best Albums of 2021, and the LP was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammy Awards, with Zauner also picking up a nod for Best New Artist.

After playing Coachella last month, Japanese Breakfast will spend the majority of the remainder of 2022 on the road, embarking on a lengthy, multi-continental trek that includes festival gigs at Wilco’s Solid Sound, Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Pitchfork, Seattle’s Day In Day Out and more. In addition to their own shows, the band will also serve as special guest for artists like Florence + The Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs later this year.