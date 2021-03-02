 Japanese Breakfast Previews New Album With 'Be Sweet' - Rolling Stone
Japanese Breakfast Previews New Album With ‘Be Sweet’

“After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow-up to be about joy,” Michelle Zauner says of Jubilee

Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner continues her busy year with the announcement of Jubilee, her third album, out June 4th. 

Zauner dropped the single “Be Sweet” Tuesday, featuring a hilarious self-directed video that stars Zauner and Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice as FBI agents. They work late nights, tracing maps and gripping flashlights accompanied by Eighties power-pop chords.

Jubilee will arrive two months after the release of Zauner’s upcoming memoir Crying in H Mart, which focuses on growing up Korean-American and losing her mother to cancer.

“After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow-up to be about joy,” Zauner said of the LP. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one. I wrote ‘Be Sweet’ with Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing a few years ago. I’ve been holding onto it for so long and am so excited to finally put it out there.”

Jubilee follows 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet, as well as the EP she surprise-released with Crying’s Ryan Galloway as the duo Bumper last year. You can preorder the new album now.

Jubilee Tracklist

1. Paprika
2. Be Sweet
3. Kokomo, IN
4. Slide Tackle
5. Posing in Bondage
6. Sit
7. Savage Good Boy
8. In Hell
9. Tactics
10. Posing for Cars

Japanese Breakfast, "Jubilee"

