Japanese Breakfast Covered Tears for Fears’ ‘Head Over Heels,’ and It’s Perfect

Michelle Zauner, a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast, is now one of the hundreds of artists who have covered Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels.” Released off W Records, an imprint of W Hotels, the cover is the second of Zauner’s two singles off the label — her original song “Essentially” was released last month. Portions of the proceeds from both singles will benefit the ACLU.

Glossed in delicate synth-y vocals, the cover gives the 1985 New Wave hit a dream-pop makeover. “Something happens and I’m head over heels,” she sings gently. “Ah, don’t take my heart, don’t break my heart/Don’t, don’t, don’t throw it away.” Tears for Fears have been covered countless times—including Gary Jules’ austere cover of “Mad World” famously used in a Gears of War commercial — but never has it felt so illuminating.

Zauner released her sophmore album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet, in 2017. She’s currently on tour throughout the fall, making a stop at Central Park’s SummerStage with Hatchie on June 24th. She’ll wrap up with back-to-back shows at San Diego’s Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival on November 23rd and 24th.

“I felt so alone doing what I do for a really long time,” Zauner told Rolling Stone in 2017. “Now there’s this really fucking awesome community of women who I can relate to. And it feels really good.”