Japanese Breakfast Deliver Slick ‘Be Sweet’ on ‘Fallon’

Japanese Breakfast performed their slick new single, “Be Sweet,” as well as the very appropriate 2017 track, “Jimmy Fallon Big!” on The Tonight Show Monday.

The performances were filmed at the Brooklyn venue, National Sawdust, and “Be Sweet” opened with Michelle Zauner strolling through the venue as her band jammed out the plucky disco-tinged tune. While Zauner did make it to the stage, she later spent part of her performance singing “Be Sweet” while lounging at the bar as a bartender in an alien mask poured drinks.

As a bonus, Japanese Breakfast also took this Tonight Show opportunity to perform their 2017 song, “Jimmy Fallon Big!” off the band’s second album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet. As Zauner told NPR in 2017, the song came about after the bassist in her old band, Little Big League, left for another band because they were going to be “Jimmy Fallon big.” (Fallon also recounted the story ahead of the bonus performance.)

“At the time it felt like losing a brother, and there was this shame, feeling like I was never going to get there myself,” Zauner said. “Funny enough, he now plays bass in Japanese Breakfast! Now we just need to play Jimmy Fallon and the cycle will be complete!”

Japanese Breakfast will release their next album, Jubilee, June 4th. The album will arrive on the heels of Zauner’s upcoming memoir, Crying in H Mart, which will be published April 20th.