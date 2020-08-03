Watch Janis Joplin Stun at Woodstock for Qello Summer Festival

Qello Concerts will be streaming classic performances from Janis Joplin, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and more as part of their Summer Encore Festival virtual lineup.

On Monday, Qello shared an exclusive clip of Joplin performing at the Woodstock Festival, featuring an impressive vocal belt from the iconic singer to “Ball and Chain.” The full set, taken from 50th Anniversary of Woodstock Music Festival: The Woodstock Diaries, will be available to stream August 5th through 11th.

Other ticketed sets available this week include the Rolling Stones’ 2013 concert at Hyde Park, Paul McCartney live at Knebworth in 1990, the Killers at V Festival 2014 and Sheryl Crow at the Pantages Theatre as part of Miles From Memphis.

Qello has also included five free-to-stream shows, including Coldplay live at Cigale in 2012, Beck at Les Eurockeennes Festival in 2016, Toto at Vina del Mar in 2004, Jack Johnson at Main Square 2014 and INXS at Vina del Mar in 2003.

On-demand concert streamers have cropped up as a result of COVID-19’s shutdown of the live music industry, and as one such company, Qello has already featured sets from Ellie Goulding, Shakira, the Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Queen, Amy Winehouse, the Cure, Damien Marley, Carlos Santana, Green Day, the Who and many more on its platform.