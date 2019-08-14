Janet Weiss Cancels Quasi Tour Due to Injuries From ‘Scary’ Car Accident

Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss announced Tuesday night that she has canceled her upcoming West Coast tour with her bands Quasi and Slang following a car accident last weekend. The incident left her with a broken leg and collar bone, and she’ll be in recovery for the next 12 weeks.

“As thoroughly bummed as I am about canceling the shows, I’m also incredibly thankful the accident wasn’t worse and so happy to be alive!” she wrote in her Twitter announcement. “I am lucky my injuries will heal and I’ll be back at it in a couple months.” She also thanked her nurses and surgeon, as well as her Slang bandmate Drew Grow (who was in the accident with her and suffered a fractured rib) and her sister Julie for flying up to Portland to help take care of her.

Weiss announced her departure from the band Sleater-Kinney earlier this year. Sleater-Kinney is currently promoting their forthcoming album The Center Won’t Hold, which Weiss contributed to and which is out this Friday. Weiss’s Quasi/Slant tour was announced shortly afterwards, with several dates overlapping with Sleater-Kinney’s tour. Weiss also performed at the Newport Folk Festival last month, with Jim James and Kermit the Frog.