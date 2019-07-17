Janet Jackson Preps Vinyl Reissues for Classic Albums

Janet Jackson will reissue several classic albums on vinyl for the first time July 26th via A&M/Virgin/Universal Music. The slate of records includes 1989’s Rhythm Nation 1814, 1993’s janet., 1997’s The Velvet Rope and 2001’s All for You. The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will also re-release the vinyl version of her 1986 smash Control, which first dropped in June, while its 1987 follow-up, Control: The Remixes, will receive its first vinyl release after arriving digitally for the first time in May. All records are available to pre-order.

The Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., Velvet Rope and All for You reissues will all be released as double LPs pressed on black vinyl, though each record will also get a special color vinyl pressing: Rhythm Nation on silver, janet. on clear, Velvet Rope on deep red and All For You as a special picture disc that will arrive August 23rd. Control will be re-pressed on black and translucent red vinyl as a single LP, while Control: The Remixes will just be available as a standard black double LP set.

Several releases will also boast special tracks, such as the return of the interludes and unedited tracks missing from the original vinyl release of Rhythm Nation 1814. Both janet. and The Velvet Rope will feature bonus tracks — “Whoops Now” and “Can’t Be Stopped,” respectively — on vinyl for the first time after they were previously only available as hidden songs on CD and digital versions.

Jackson’s upcoming vinyl reissue series will coincide with the second run of the pop star’s Las Vegas show, Metamorphosis, which returns to the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort July 24th.