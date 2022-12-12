Janet Jackson Announces 2021 ‘Together Again’ Tour With Ludacris
After four years, Janet Jackson will make her touring return with the Together Again trek. The singer has scheduled shows at arenas and amphitheaters in 33 cities across North America, set to begin in 2023.
The Together Again tour will kick off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will conclude at Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena on June 21. Jackson will make stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Kansas City, Nashville, New York, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more.
Ludacris will be joining Jackson as a special guest across all 33 dates. “Really can’t wait to see u guys,” the singer wrote on Twitter. Tickets for the Together Again tour go on-sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
In celebration of Jackson’s 50-year milestone in the entertainment industry, the tour will highlight two of her most defining releases – The Velvet Rope and Janet – in addition to spotlighting new music and her greatest hits.
Janet Jackson Together Again 2023 Tour Dates
April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
April 19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
April 25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
April 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
April 30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 6 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
May 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
May 27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
May 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
May 30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 3 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena