Janet Jackson Announces 2021 ‘Together Again’ Tour With Ludacris

After four years, Janet Jackson will make her touring return with the Together Again trek. The singer has scheduled shows at arenas and amphitheaters in 33 cities across North America, set to begin in 2023.

The Together Again tour will kick off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will conclude at Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena on June 21. Jackson will make stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Kansas City, Nashville, New York, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more.

Ludacris will be joining Jackson as a special guest across all 33 dates. “Really can’t wait to see u guys,” the singer wrote on Twitter. Tickets for the Together Again tour go on-sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

In celebration of Jackson’s 50-year milestone in the entertainment industry, the tour will highlight two of her most defining releases – The Velvet Rope and Janet – in addition to spotlighting new music and her greatest hits. Trending MTG: Bannon and I Would Have ‘Been Armed’ and ‘Won’ the Insurrection ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale: Sex, Lies, and a Hail of Bullets Theo James on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Twists and That Blond Kid ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dahmer,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 Golden Globe Nominees

Janet Jackson Together Again 2023 Tour Dates

April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena

April 19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

April 25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

April 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

April 30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 6 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

May 27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 3 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena