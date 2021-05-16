 Janet Jackson's 'Scream' Outfit Sells for $125,000 at Auction - Rolling Stone
Janet Jackson’s ‘Scream’ Outfit Sells for $125,000 at Auction

Singer’s entire ensemble from 1995 video with Michael Jackson brings in $270,000 at auction featuring 1,000 items from Janet’s personal collection

Janet Jackson’s black “bubble” shirt from her and Michael Jackson’s iconic “Scream” video sold for $125,000 at an auction this weekend featuring over 1,000 items from the singer’s personal collection.

Janet wore numerous outfits in the “Scream” video — which, upon its release in 1995, was the most expensive music video ever — with all of those ensembles hitting the Julien’s Auction block as part of the “Iconic Treasures” sale. All together, Janet’s “Scream” wardrobe combined to sell $270,000.

The auction’s highest-bid item was Janet’s most notable “Scream” ensemble — “A black circular ‘bubble’ textured fabric long-sleeve shirt by Dexter Wong, a pair of black patent leather pants, and a pair of black patent leather over-the-ankle chunky low-heel boots by El Dantes in Spain, size 37/38,” Julien’s said in its description — which sold for $125,000. The pre-auction estimate for the outfit was $4,000 to $6,000.

In fact, nearly every item in the Janet Jackson auction well exceeded pre-auction estimates: Her Rhythm Nation tour jacket sold for $81,250 (pre-auction estimate: $4,000-$6,000), her 1956 Chevrolet pickup truck hit a high bid of $112,000 ($70,000 estimate) and her 6x platinum plaque for Rhythm Nation 1814 sold for $30,000, roughly 30 times its pre-auction estimate of $800-$1200.

(Even Jackson’s collection of dolls — including lots filled with stuffed teddy bears that had no career significance other than they were owned by Janet — sold for well over estimate.)

Other notable items included the “Pervert 2” cropped t-shirt and boots Jackson wore to the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards ($19,000), her key earrings ($43,750) and a drawing Janet made of her sister LaToya Jackson ($3,500).

