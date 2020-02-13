Watch Janet Jackson Perform ‘Runaway’ With Classroom Instruments on ‘Fallon’

Janet Jackson proved that her music works in any format when she appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Runaway” with classroom instruments. Joined by host Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Jackson gave her 1995 track a whimsical feeling on vocals as the rest of the musicians played everything from xylophones to kazoos to toy trumpets. Fallon also kept the time by waving a flag throughout the performance.

Earlier this week Jackson announced her 2020 Black Diamond World Tour, which will kick off in Miami on June 24th and wrap August 23rd at the Tacoma Dome in Washington State. The North American leg of the trek includes 34 shows. The tour will feature all-new songs from her upcoming studio album, Black Diamond, set for release later this year, as well as a special performance for the 30th anniversary of her multi-platinum LP Rhythm Nation 1814.

Tickets for Jackson’s tour go on sale to the general public starting today, Thursday February 13th at . More tour dates, including European dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.