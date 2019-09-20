Janet Jackson Releases Massive ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ Remix Collection

Janet Jackson has marked the 30th anniversary of her landmark Rhythm Nation 1814 with the first-ever digital release of nine rare remix albums from the era.

Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes collects nearly 90 remixes spread across mini-LPs for “Alright,” “Black Cat,” “Come Back to Me,” “Escapade,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Rhythm Nation,” “Miss You Much” and “State of the World.”

Additionally, three rare B-sides from the era – “The Skin Game,” “You Need Me” and “The 1814 Megamix” are also included in the compilation, which collects various 12″ and 7″ vinyl releases and CD singles and a series of CD maxi-singles from Japan. The entire collection is available to stream and purchase on digital music services now.

Jackson, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, released Rhythm Nation 1814 on September 19th, 1989; the album sold 12 million copies worldwide.

Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes Track List

Alright: The Remixes

Alright – 7″ Remix Featuring Heavy D Alright – 7″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D Alright – 7″ House Mix Alright – 7″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D Alright – 12″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D Alright – 12″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D Alright – House Dub Alright – LP Version

Black Cat: The Remixes

Black Cat – Video Mix / Short Solo Black Cat – Video Mix / Long Solo Black Cat – LP Version Black Cat – Featuring Vernon Reid Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 7″ Black Cat – Funky 7″ Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 12″ Black Cat – Funky 12″ Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” Dub

Come Back To Me: The Remixes

Come Back To Me – 7″ I’m Begging You Mix Come Back To Me – I’m Begging You Mix 12″ Vuelve A Mi (Come Back To Me Spanish) Come Back To Me – The Abandoned Heart Mix Come Back To Me – LP Version Come Back To Me – Instrumental Vuelve A Mi (Come Back To Me Castilian) The Skin Game – Part I – Non-LP Bonus Track The Skin Game – Part II (Instrumental)

Escapade: The Remixes

Escapade – The Getaway 7″ Escapade – We’ve Got It Made 7″ Escapade – The Good Time 7″ Escapade – Housecapade 7” Escapade – Shep’s Good Time Mix Escapade – Shep’s Housecapade Mix Escapade – The Getaway Dub Escapade – Housecapade Dub Escapade – Shep’s I Can’t Take No More Dub Escapade – LP Version

Escapade: The Remixes (2)

Escapade – Hippiapolis Mix Escapade – Hippiapolis In Dub Escapade – One Nation Under A Rhythm Mix

Love Will Never Do (Without You): The Remixes

Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Single Version Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″ With Intro Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky 7″ Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love 7″ Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″ Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Work It Out Mix Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky Mix – CJ Mackintosh Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Love Mix Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Work It Out Dub Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love Dub Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Original 7″ Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Acapella The 1814 Megamix – Full Version (Alright/Escapade/Rhythm Nation/Miss You Much/Black Cat) You Need Me – Non-LP Bonus Track

Miss You Much: The Remixes

Miss You Much – 7″ Edit Miss You Much – Mama Mix Miss You Much – Slammin’ R&B Mix Miss You Much – Shep’s House Mix Miss You Much – Shep’s House Dub Miss You Much – Slammin’ Dub Miss You Much – 7″ R&B Mix Miss You Much – 7″ House Mix Miss You Much – 7″ Slammin’ R&B Mix Miss You Much – That Bass You Much Mix Miss You Much – Oh I Like That Mix Miss You Much – Sing It Yourself Mix Miss You Much – Acapella

Rhythm Nation: The Remixes

Rhythm Nation – 7″ Edit Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Mix Rhythm Nation – 12″ House Nation Mix Rhythm Nation – House Nation Groove Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Dub Rhythm Nation – 7″ CHR Remix Rhythm Nation – 7″ United Mix Edit Rhythm Nation – 7″ House Nation Edit Rhythm Nation – LP Version Rhythm Nation – 7″ Instrumental Rhythm Nation – Rhythm Mix

State Of The World: The Remixes