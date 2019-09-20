Janet Jackson Releases Massive ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ Remix Collection

Janet Jackson has marked the 30th anniversary of her landmark Rhythm Nation 1814 with the first-ever digital release of nine rare remix albums from the era.
Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes collects nearly 90 remixes spread across mini-LPs for “Alright,” “Black Cat,” “Come Back to Me,” “Escapade,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Rhythm Nation,” “Miss You Much” and “State of the World.”
Additionally, three rare B-sides from the era – “The Skin Game,” “You Need Me” and “The 1814 Megamix” are also included in the compilation, which collects various 12″ and 7″ vinyl releases and CD singles and a series of CD maxi-singles from Japan. The entire collection is available to stream and purchase on digital music services now.
Jackson, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, released Rhythm Nation 1814 on September 19th, 1989; the album sold 12 million copies worldwide.
Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes Track List
Alright: The Remixes
- Alright – 7″ Remix Featuring Heavy D
- Alright – 7″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D
- Alright – 7″ House Mix
- Alright – 7″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D
- Alright – 12″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D
- Alright – 12″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D
- Alright – House Dub
- Alright – LP Version
Black Cat: The Remixes
- Black Cat – Video Mix / Short Solo
- Black Cat – Video Mix / Long Solo
- Black Cat – LP Version
- Black Cat – Featuring Vernon Reid
- Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 7″
- Black Cat – Funky 7″
- Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 12″
- Black Cat – Funky 12″
- Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” Dub
Come Back To Me: The Remixes
- Come Back To Me – 7″ I’m Begging You Mix
- Come Back To Me – I’m Begging You Mix 12″
- Vuelve A Mi (Come Back To Me Spanish)
- Come Back To Me – The Abandoned Heart Mix
- Come Back To Me – LP Version
- Come Back To Me – Instrumental
- Vuelve A Mi (Come Back To Me Castilian)
- The Skin Game – Part I – Non-LP Bonus Track
- The Skin Game – Part II (Instrumental)
Escapade: The Remixes
- Escapade – The Getaway 7″
- Escapade – We’ve Got It Made 7″
- Escapade – The Good Time 7″
- Escapade – Housecapade 7”
- Escapade – Shep’s Good Time Mix
- Escapade – Shep’s Housecapade Mix
- Escapade – The Getaway Dub
- Escapade – Housecapade Dub
- Escapade – Shep’s I Can’t Take No More Dub
- Escapade – LP Version
Escapade: The Remixes (2)
- Escapade – Hippiapolis Mix
- Escapade – Hippiapolis In Dub
- Escapade – One Nation Under A Rhythm Mix
Love Will Never Do (Without You): The Remixes
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Single Version
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″ With Intro
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky 7″
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love 7″
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Work It Out Mix
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky Mix – CJ Mackintosh
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Love Mix
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Work It Out Dub
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love Dub
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Original 7″
- Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Acapella
- The 1814 Megamix – Full Version (Alright/Escapade/Rhythm Nation/Miss You Much/Black Cat)
- You Need Me – Non-LP Bonus Track
Miss You Much: The Remixes
- Miss You Much – 7″ Edit
- Miss You Much – Mama Mix
- Miss You Much – Slammin’ R&B Mix
- Miss You Much – Shep’s House Mix
- Miss You Much – Shep’s House Dub
- Miss You Much – Slammin’ Dub
- Miss You Much – 7″ R&B Mix
- Miss You Much – 7″ House Mix
- Miss You Much – 7″ Slammin’ R&B Mix
- Miss You Much – That Bass You Much Mix
- Miss You Much – Oh I Like That Mix
- Miss You Much – Sing It Yourself Mix
- Miss You Much – Acapella
Rhythm Nation: The Remixes
- Rhythm Nation – 7″ Edit
- Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Mix
- Rhythm Nation – 12″ House Nation Mix
- Rhythm Nation – House Nation Groove
- Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Dub
- Rhythm Nation – 7″ CHR Remix
- Rhythm Nation – 7″ United Mix Edit
- Rhythm Nation – 7″ House Nation Edit
- Rhythm Nation – LP Version
- Rhythm Nation – 7″ Instrumental
- Rhythm Nation – Rhythm Mix
State Of The World: The Remixes
- State Of The World – United Nations 7″
- State Of The World – State Of The House 7″
- State Of The World – Third World 7″
- State Of The World – LP Version
- State Of The World – State Of The House 12″
- State Of The World – United Nations 12″
- State Of The World – United Nations Dub
- State Of The World – United Nations Instrumental
- State Of The World – Third World Dub
- State Of The World – Third World Instrumental
- State Of The World – Make A Change Dub
- State Of The World – World Dance Mix
- State Of The World – State Of The World Suite