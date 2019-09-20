 Janet Jackson Releases Massive ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ Remix Collection – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Tegan and Sara's 'High School' Memoir: Inside One of the Duo's Earliest Songs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Janet Jackson Releases Massive ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ Remix Collection

Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes compiles over 80 rare remixes, three B-sides for first-ever digital release

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janet JacksonVarious - 1990

Janet Jackson marked the 30th anniversary of 'Rhythm Nation 1814' with the first-ever digital release of nine rare remix albums from the era.

News UK Ltd/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson has marked the 30th anniversary of her landmark Rhythm Nation 1814 with the first-ever digital release of nine rare remix albums from the era.

Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes collects nearly 90 remixes spread across mini-LPs for “Alright,” “Black Cat,” “Come Back to Me,” “Escapade,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Rhythm Nation,” “Miss You Much” and “State of the World.”

Additionally, three rare B-sides from the era – “The Skin Game,” “You Need Me” and “The 1814 Megamix” are also included in the compilation, which collects various 12″ and 7″ vinyl releases and CD singles and a series of CD maxi-singles from Japan. The entire collection is available to stream and purchase on digital music services now.

Related

Inductee Janet Jackson speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center, in New York2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2019
Janet Jackson's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech: 'Induct More Women'
Janet Jackson Preps Vinyl Reissues for Classic Albums

Jackson, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, released Rhythm Nation 1814 on September 19th, 1989; the album sold 12 million copies worldwide.

Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes Track List

Alright: The Remixes

  1. Alright – 7″ Remix Featuring Heavy D
  2. Alright – 7″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D
  3. Alright – 7″ House Mix
  4. Alright – 7″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D
  5. Alright – 12″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D
  6. Alright – 12″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D
  7. Alright – House Dub
  8. Alright – LP Version

Black Cat: The Remixes

  1. Black Cat – Video Mix / Short Solo
  2. Black Cat – Video Mix / Long Solo
  3. Black Cat – LP Version
  4. Black Cat – Featuring Vernon Reid
  5. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 7″
  6. Black Cat – Funky 7″
  7. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 12″
  8. Black Cat – Funky 12″
  9. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” Dub

Come Back To Me: The Remixes

  1. Come Back To Me – 7″ I’m Begging You Mix
  2. Come Back To Me – I’m Begging You Mix 12″
  3. Vuelve A Mi (Come Back To Me Spanish)
  4. Come Back To Me – The Abandoned Heart Mix
  5. Come Back To Me – LP Version
  6. Come Back To Me – Instrumental
  7. Vuelve A Mi (Come Back To Me Castilian)
  8. The Skin Game – Part I – Non-LP Bonus Track
  9. The Skin Game – Part II (Instrumental)

Escapade: The Remixes

  1. Escapade – The Getaway 7″
  2. Escapade – We’ve Got It Made 7″
  3. Escapade – The Good Time 7″
  4. Escapade – Housecapade 7”
  5. Escapade – Shep’s Good Time Mix
  6. Escapade – Shep’s Housecapade Mix
  7. Escapade – The Getaway Dub
  8. Escapade – Housecapade Dub
  9. Escapade – Shep’s I Can’t Take No More Dub
  10. Escapade – LP Version

Escapade: The Remixes (2)

  1. Escapade – Hippiapolis Mix
  2. Escapade – Hippiapolis In Dub
  3. Escapade – One Nation Under A Rhythm Mix

Love Will Never Do (Without You): The Remixes

  1. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Single Version
  2. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″ With Intro
  3. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky 7″
  4. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love 7″
  5. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″
  6. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Work It Out Mix
  7. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky Mix – CJ Mackintosh
  8. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Love Mix
  9. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Work It Out Dub
  10. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love Dub
  11. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Original 7″
  12. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Acapella
  13. The 1814 Megamix – Full Version (Alright/Escapade/Rhythm Nation/Miss You Much/Black Cat)
  14. You Need Me – Non-LP Bonus Track

Miss You Much: The Remixes

  1. Miss You Much – 7″ Edit
  2. Miss You Much – Mama Mix
  3. Miss You Much – Slammin’ R&B Mix
  4. Miss You Much – Shep’s House Mix
  5. Miss You Much – Shep’s House Dub
  6. Miss You Much – Slammin’ Dub
  7. Miss You Much – 7″ R&B Mix
  8. Miss You Much – 7″ House Mix
  9. Miss You Much – 7″ Slammin’ R&B Mix
  10. Miss You Much – That Bass You Much Mix
  11. Miss You Much – Oh I Like That Mix
  12. Miss You Much – Sing It Yourself Mix
  13. Miss You Much – Acapella

Rhythm Nation: The Remixes

  1. Rhythm Nation – 7″ Edit
  2. Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Mix
  3. Rhythm Nation – 12″ House Nation Mix
  4. Rhythm Nation – House Nation Groove
  5. Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Dub
  6. Rhythm Nation – 7″ CHR Remix
  7. Rhythm Nation – 7″ United Mix Edit
  8. Rhythm Nation – 7″ House Nation Edit
  9. Rhythm Nation – LP Version
  10. Rhythm Nation – 7″ Instrumental
  11. Rhythm Nation – Rhythm Mix

State Of The World: The Remixes

  1. State Of The World – United Nations 7″
  2. State Of The World – State Of The House 7″
  3. State Of The World – Third World 7″
  4. State Of The World – LP Version
  5. State Of The World – State Of The House 12″
  6. State Of The World – United Nations 12″
  7. State Of The World – United Nations Dub
  8. State Of The World – United Nations Instrumental
  9. State Of The World – Third World Dub
  10. State Of The World – Third World Instrumental
  11. State Of The World – Make A Change Dub
  12. State Of The World – World Dance Mix
  13. State Of The World – State Of The World Suite

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.