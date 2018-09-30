Janet Jackson Recruits Q-Tip for Live ‘Got ‘Til It’s Gone’

Janet Jackson recruited Q-Tip for a soulful live version of their collaborative 1997 track “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” on Saturday during the 2018 Global Citizens Festival at Central Park in New York, New York.

Jackson opened the performance crooning between choreographed moves on a stage crammed full of dancers and musicians. Q-Tip emerged from the shadows to deliver his brief verse, rapping, “You act all wild, when I tell you to settle/ I was working round the clock, but your girls want to meddle.” The duo ended their take on the Joni Mitchell-sampling single locked in a long embrace.



Cardi B, the Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe also highlighted the festival’s seventh installment. The Global Citizens Festival continues to urge world leaders to follow the United Nation’s Global Goals for Sustainable Development and end extreme poverty by 2030.

In August, Jackson debuted “Made for Now,” her collaboration with Daddy Yankee, on Saturday Night Live, marking her first late-night appearance in 14 years.