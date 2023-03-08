Janet Jackson to Chronicle Upcoming Tour for New Documentary ‘Family First’

Janet Jackson will have a film crew on hand as she embarks on her Together Again tour this year, chronicling the trek for a follow-up to her documentary, Janet Jackson.

While the original documentary — which aired on A&E and Lifetime last year — offered an overview of Jackson’s life and career, the new project, Janet Jackson: Family First, will chronicle the present. Production is currently underway and will continue as Jackson embarks on her first tour in four years this spring. The documentary will also examine Jackson’s efforts to reunite the Jackson family band for the first time in 40 years with her brother, Randy.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Randy Jackson added, “In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

A release date for the new documentary has yet to be announced.

Jackson will kick off her Together Again tour in April, with Ludacris serving as a special guest throughout the trek. The tour is, in part, a celebration marking Jackson’s 50th year in entertainment, while she’ll also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Velvet Rope and 30 years of Janet.