Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

Janet Jackson has announced Metamorphosis, her Las Vegas residency that will kick off this spring and runs through the summer at Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Tickets for the 15-date run go on sale Saturday via Ticketmaster, with a presale for members of the artist’s fan club and Citi cardmembers beginning on Wednesday.

In addition to Wednesday’s presale, MGM resorts’ M life Rewards loyalty members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will also have access to a presale, which begins on Friday.

The shows will trace Jackson’s “path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges she faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis,” according to a statement. As the singer wrote on Instagram, it also marks the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation.

Last fall, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee gave an empowering speech addressing women’s rights and gender equality while accepting the Global Icon award at the MTV European Music Awards.

“Tonight I feel moved to speak for women whose voices have been stifled,” she said. “I am one of those women. Women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally. Women who have been abused. Women who have been intimidated. Women who have lived in fear. I stand with you. You are my sisters.” The singer continued, “Tonight, I carry the hope that a new world is emerging. A world in which caring people, male as well as female, will no longer tolerate gender inequality. Women, our voices will be heard.”

Jackson released her first new music in three years, “Made For Now” with Daddy Yankee, last summer.

Janet Jackson Metamorphosis Las Vegas Residency

May 2019: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July 2019: 24, 26, 27, 31

August 2019: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10