Janet Jackson’s Costumes, Iconic Key Earring Headed to Auction

Julien’s Auctions will celebrate Janet Jackson’s birthday this year with an auction of the pop star’s belongings, held the weekend of May 14th through the 16th in Los Angeles.

The auction consists of 1,000 items, including several costumes from Jackson’s music videos like “If,” “Together Again,” and “Scream,” as well as tour memorabilia — particularly Jackson’s jacket from the 1989 Rhythm Nation Tour. In addition, her iconic key earring will also be up for auction, as well as outfits worn to TV appearances and events.

The dress Jackson wore to her 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction is also up for auction; she wore it on stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center while delivering her acceptance speech. “As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own,” she said. “I wanted to stand on my own two feet, but never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it in.”

A portion of the auction — as well as all proceeds from the signed, special edition box set — will be given to Compassion International, which partners with churches around the world to aid children from poverty.

Prior to the pandemic, Jackson was slated to hit the road last year for her Black Diamond World tour. The dates have yet to be rescheduled.