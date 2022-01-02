 Janet Jackson Documentary Sets Premiere Date, Shares New Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Janet Jackson Documentary Sets Premiere Date, Shares New Trailer

First episode of two-part, four-hour Janet premieres Jan. 28 on A&E and Lifetime

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Inductee Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Inductee Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Janet Jackson

Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

A&E and Lifetime have revealed that the first episode in their two-part documentary about Janet Jackson — made in cooperation with the singer herself — will premiere on Jan. 28.

The documentary also shared a new three-minute trailer for Janet, an “intimate, honest, and unfiltered look” at Jackson’s life and career. As Jackson says early in the preview about making the four-hour documentary, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

The trailer also reveals many of the artists who were interviewed for the documentary: Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae (who also inducted Janet into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, and many more. “For her to want to open up, I’m flabbergasted,” Q-Tip says of the documentary.

Janet also features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from throughout Jackson’s childhood and career, with the documentary taking her back to her hometown of Gary, Indiana to her independence with Rhythm Nation, from her Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction to her close relationship with her late brother Michael, who she simply refers to as “Mike.”

The four-hour Janet, which was “five years in the making,” was executive produced by both Janet and her brother Randy Jackson, and directed by Ben Hirsch. The documentary arrives on what marks the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut LP.

In This Article: Janet Jackson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.