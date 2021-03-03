Janet Jackson Two-Part Documentary to Simulcast on Lifetime and A&E

Janet Jackson will mark the 40th anniversary of her eponymous 1982 debut album with a two-part documentary that will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, the networks announced on Wednesday. Tentatively titled Janet, the documentary is projected to premiere in early 2022.

The pop icon, who serves as an executive producer along with Randy Jackson on the project, has granted unprecedented access, and the documentary will include archival footage, never-before-seen home videos and celebrity interviews. The two-night, four-hour film is directed by Ben Hirsch.

Chronicling her personal life and professional career, the documentary has been in the works for three years. It follows Jackson and her family as they grieve her father Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who died in 2018. Jackson also discusses her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael Jackson, and her becoming a mother.

On Wednesday, Lifetime also announced a two-movie deal with another music icon, Reba McEntire. McEntire will produce and star in two films for the network. One is a holiday film tentatively titled Christmas in Tune that will feature an original song by McEntire. The other is a non-holiday movie, which is in development for 2022.